Buffalo mass shooting suspect pleads guilty to all state charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo mass shooting suspect Payton Gendron pleaded guilty on Monday to all state charges.

The suspect is accused of arriving at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue on May 14 and opening fire, killing 10 people and injuring three others in what investigators have called a racist attack. As Western New York mourns with the families who lost loved ones, 7 News wishes to honor their memory. You can learn more about each of the victims here.

The suspect faces state charges and federal charges in two separate cases.

The state charges he pleaded guilty to on Monday include:

Domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate in the first degree

10 counts of murder in the first degree

10 counts of murder in the second degree, as a hate crime

Three counts of attempted murder in the second degree, as a hate crime

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, an armed felony

According to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, the domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate in the first degree carries a sentence of life without parole.

The suspect also faces 27 counts in a federal case, which includes hate crime and firearm charges. 7 News reached out to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo for comment earlier this month but we were told they have "no comment."