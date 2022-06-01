Watch
Buffalo mass shooting suspect arraigned on 25-count indictment, faces life without parole if found guilty

Buffalo Supermarket Shooting
Joshua Bessex/AP
Police walk outside the Tops grocery store on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. A white 18-year-old wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at the supermarket, killing and wounding people in what authorities described as “racially motivated violent extremism.” (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Posted at 2:13 PM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 16:59:48-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP - Modified) — A grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday against Payton Gendron, the 18-year-old man accused of fatally shooting 10 people at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.

The suspect, who has been in custody since the May 14 shooting, was arraigned on a 25-count grand jury indictment in Erie County Court Thursday.

7 News obtained a copy of the indictment which includes a domestic act of terrorism charge and 24 other charges:

  • Domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate in the first degree
  • 10 counts of murder in the first degree
  • 10 counts of murder in the second degree, as a hate crime
  • Three counts of attempted murder in the second degree, as a hate crime
  • Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, an armed felony

The district attorney's office said this is the first case in New York State where a grand jury has indicted a defendant under the domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate charge.

He is scheduled to return July 7 for further proceedings and continues to remain held without bail. If convicted of the domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate charge, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.

The suspect had previously been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting, which also injured three people. He has pleaded not guilty. He allegedly detailed his plans and his racist motivation in hundreds of pages of writings he posted online shortly before the shooting. The attack was live-streamed from a helmet-mounted camera.

He drove about three hours from his home in Conklin, New York, intending to kill as many Black people as possible, investigators have said.

