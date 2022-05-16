Remembering the Victims: 65-year-old Celestine Chaney

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Going to the grocery store is often an errand we take for granted, especially during the weekend.

That was all a trip to the Jefferson Ave. Tops Supermarket was supposed to be for Celestine Chaney.

This attack killed the 65-year-old woman, along with nine others, who had already survived so much in her life.

Sixty-five-year-old Chaney was at Tops with her older sister, shopping for her husband, according to The Buffalo News.

The goal was to pick up her favorite strawberry shortcake, but Chaney never left store.

Her sister, told The Buffalo News they never saw the shooter, but they heard the gunfire.

Her sister recalls seeing Celestine fall when they were running towards the back of the store.

She said she assumed she got back up when they were running for their lives, but thought wrong when she made it out the door and her sister did not.

Celestine was a breast cancer survivor and survived brain aneurysms, but did not survive this attack.

Celestine leaves behind relatives and grandchildren as young as four.