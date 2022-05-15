Remembering the victims: 10 lives lost in the Buffalo mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Saturday, May 14, 2022, 10 people were killed in a mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.

As Western New York mourns with the ten families who lost loved ones, 7 News wishes to honor their memory.

Below are the names of the victims, along with images and what we know about them. Information including names, pictures and biographies will be updated as we learn more from families. We will continue to work to identify each victim with the purpose of better honoring their memory. However, we wish to put the privacy of these families first.

Aaron Salter

Lockport Police Department

Salter, a beloved security guard and retired Buffalo Police Department officer, was a hero in the eyes of his peers at the BPD on May 14. Salter opened fire on the gunman in an attempt to stop the mass shooting, but ultimately was shot and killed.

Ruth Whitfield

Whitfield Family Ruth Whitfield was the beloved mother of former Buffalo Fire Department Commissioner Garnell Whitfield. She was one of ten people killed in a mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo on May 14, 2022.

Whitfield, 86, was returning home from visiting her husband in his nursing home when she stopped by Tops to pick up groceries, her son told ABC News. Whitfield's son, former Buffalo Fire Department Commissioner Garnell Whitfield, told 7 News "my mother taught us how to love unconditionally. That's how she loved us, completely."

Roberta Drury

Amanda Drury, provided to ABC News Roberta Drury, 32, was killed in the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo on May 14, 2022.

Drury, 32, was "vibrant and outgoing" and able to "talk to anyone," her sister told ABC News. Drury moved to Buffalo in 2010 after her oldest brother received a bone marrow transplant to treat his leukemia. She helped her brother, Christopher, run his restaurant, The Dalmatia.

Deacon Hayward Patterson

Provided via Patterson Family Deacon Hayward Patterson was killed in the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo on May 14, 2022.

Pastor James Giles tells 7 News Deacon Heyward Patterson, 68, was killed in the shooting on Saturday. He was shot while in his truck in the parking lot of Tops. Patterson's family describes him as a loving person who leaves behind a wife and daughter.