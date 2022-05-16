Remembering the Victims: 52-year-old Margus Morrison

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A father of six, Margus Morrison, stopped by Tops Supermarket to pick up ingredients for dinner, on Saturday.

His cousin described Margus as 'happy' and 'full of energy'.

His brother said he has to be strong for the six kids who are now left without their dad.

This is 52-year-old Margus Morrison. He is among the 10 victims whose lives were tragically cut short Saturday afternoon, in Buffalo.

"He was cool. He was a bubble. A nice guy, full of energy. That was my dude," Margus Morrison said. "That smile, that energy, and a funny laugh. It's contagious."

You could never spot 52-year-old Margus Morrison, without his younger, brother Frederick.

The brothers, who were just two years apart, were inseparable. Some would even describe them as two peas in a pod.

Margus' cousin, Syricia Tate said, "He was lively. He was real lively. Real energetic. Sometimes he wasn't funny but he thought he was."

Frederick: "His jokes weren't always there, but we still laughed."

While the family continues to mourn, they find solace in knowing their beloved kin left them with lots to laugh about.

Frederick told Pheben Kassahun the last thing the two did together was grab a beer and plan for their next family gathering which would have been this past weekend.

"Tops is his home away from home. He was going that day to get some stuff. He said he was going to cook, Morrison explained.

Margus leaves behind six children; his oldest is 24 and his youngest, only six years old, according to Frederick.

"It's going to be hard for them. They lost their daddy in a bad situation. That shouldn't have happened like that," Morrison said.

It is an unexplainable pain that no family should have to go through, and the kind of senseless killings of Black people, that should have been left in the 1800s, which never should have happened at all.

"Why? That's the question. Why? Just because you don't like the skin color. // "You still have hatred and prejudice in every city. How you deal with the hatred and the bigotry, you ignore it, but didn't no one ever expect a loved one to go get slaughtered," Morrison said.

Family members and friends will always remember Margus, but when the freshness of this tragedy begins to fade, the family hopes the Buffalo community will heal together.

"The community is already torn and broken now. Now, the community has to come together as whole," Margus' brother added.