Security guard who tried to stop mass shooter at Buffalo Tops identified as Aaron Salter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo police source has identified the security guard who attempted to stop a mass shooter at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo as Aaron Salter.

According to investigators, Aaron Salter attempted to stop the mass shooting by firing at the shooter, 18-year-old Payton Gendron. However, Gendron was wearing body armor and was not harmed by the shot. Gendron returned fire, killing Salter.

Aaron Salter previously served as a Buffalo Police officer. He became a security guard at Tops after retiring from the force.

In a news conference on Saturday, Buffalo Police Department Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia called Salter "beloved," and "a hero in our eyes."

Salter was one of ten people killed in the mass shooting at Tops on Saturday. Three others were shot and survived. One has been released from the hospital.