Buffalo mass shooting: Roberta Drury

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Roberta Drury is being remembered as a "ray of sunshine." Friends tell 7 News she lit up a room, and was always there to help.

The 32-year-old, from Cicero, NY, was the youngest killed in Saturday's mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue.

Drury moved to Buffalo to care for her brother during his battle with leukemia. He owns the Dalmatia Hotel in Buffalo.

On Monday morning, two candles and white flowers were on the hotel's bar in Drury's memory. Friends tell 7 News' Michael Schwartz that they plan to honor her selflessness and love in the coming days.