BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 53-year-old Andre Mackniel was one of the 10 people killed when the gunman opened fire inside a crowded Tops on Jefferson Avenue on Saturday.

According to several posts on social media Andre was at Tops to buy a birthday cake for his son.

His little boy had just turned three, and Andre was simply going to get a cake for his son, but instead, he was shot and killed.

Andre, who was from Auburn, New York, is being remembered as a beloved father, brother, uncle, and friend.