Buffalo mass shooting gunman sentenced to life without parole on state charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The gunman who killed 10 people and injured three others in the Buffalo mass shooting has been sentenced to life without parole on the state charges he faced.

19-year-old Payton Gendron arrived at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue on May 14, 2022, and opened fire in what investigators have called a racist attack.

He pleaded guilty in November 2022 to all charges he faced on the state level which included one count of first-degree domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate. According to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, he was the first person in New York State to be indicted and convicted on that specific charge.

The gunman appeared in court Wednesday for sentencing. A total of 13 people spoke directly to him for the first time. Some were loved ones of the victims, others survivors or loved ones of survivors.

Emotions were high in the courtroom and at one point Gendron was removed after someone attempted to rush him. Judge Susan Eagan also stepped away from the bench and exited the courtroom. A short break occurred before everyone returned.

Later, the gunman read aloud a written statement and said:

"I'm very sorry for all the pain I forced the victims and their families to suffer through. I'm very sorry for stealing the lives of your loved ones. I cannot express how much I regret all the decisions I made leading up to my actions on May 14. I did a terrible thing that day. I shot and killed people because they were black. Looking back now I can't believe I actually did it. I believed what I read online and acted out of hate. I know I can't take it back but I wish I could and I don't want anyone to be inspired by me and what I did."

As he finished delivering his statement, someone in the courtroom yelled "you don't mean none of that."

Before Judge Eagan began reading his sentence, she asked the gunman to stand and delivered the following statement:

"There is no place for you or your ignorant, hateful and evil ideologies in a civilized society. There can be no mercy for you, no understanding, no second chances. The damage you have caused is too great and the people you have hurt are too valuable to this community. You will never see the light of day as a free man ever again." - Judge Eagan

He also faces 27 counts in a federal case, which includes hate crime and firearm charges. He is scheduled to appear in federal court Thursday for what is described as a "status conference."

In December 2022, the defense attorneys representing him said that he would be prepared to plead guilty to the federal charges under similar terms to his plea on the state charges if the government did not seek the death penalty.

As Western New York mourns with the families who lost loved ones, 7 News wishes to honor their memory.

