Announcement in federal case against Buffalo mass shooting gunman expected Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Families of the victims of the racially motivated mass shooting on May 14, 2022, in Buffalo have been invited to federal court on Friday morning for a "major announcement" involving the case, according to attorney John Elmore who represents victims and their families.

Mark Talley, whose mother was one of the 10 people killed in the heinous attack at Tops Supermarket on Jefferson Avenue, received a text message inviting him and other families to meet with "federal government attorneys, victims, and victims' civil counsel to discuss the status and progress of the federal criminal case."

In February 2023 Payton Gendron, now 20 years old, was sentenced to life without parole on the state charges he faced in connection to the mass shooting. He pleaded guilty to those charges in November 2022 which included one count of first-degree domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate. Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said Gendron was the first person in New York State to be indicted and convicted on that specific charge.

In the federal case, Gendron faces 27 counts, which include hate crime and firearm charges. In December 2022, the defense attorneys representing him said that he would be prepared to plead guilty to the federal charges under similar terms to his plea on the state charges if the government did not seek the death penalty.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland will ultimately decide if Gendron receives the death penalty or not. This case has been adjourned several times in federal court already on the determination if the death penalty will be enforced or not.

