A look back at some of Western New York's top stories of 2023

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Before we begin 2024, we want to share with you some of the big stories that happened this year from around Western New York. Here’s a look back at 2023.

January

Adrian Kraus / AP

Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during a Monday night game against the Bengals. The community quickly came together to pray for his recovery. It was a miracle when he was seen back on the field for the Bills training camp.

February

USGS

Do you remember that 3.8 magnitude earthquake that shook Western New York? It happened while we were live on air for Good Morning Buffalo.

WKBW Tops shooter Payton Gendron in court.

Days later justice was served. Tops mass shooter Payton Gendron was sentenced to life in prison for killing 10 black people at the Jefferson Avenue Tops.

March

WKBW

March marked a tragedy for Buffalo's bravest. Firefighter, husband and father Jason Arnodied fighting a four-alarm fire on Main Street.

April

Buffalo Bills

The Bills finalized an agreement for the new stadium with the state and county marking the start of a new future in Orchard Park.

May

Matt Rourke/AP Shannon Waedell-Collins pays her respects at the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y., Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

On May 14th, we marked one year since the tragedy at Tops that took 10 of our neighbors in an act of hate.

June

M.J. Colucci & Son Niagara Funeral Chapel Harshad Shah, 65, of Niagara Falls

65-year-old Harshad Shah, a hotel operator in Niagara Falls, lost his life after a Lockport cave tour boat capsized. The accident injured several others.

WKBW The legendary Tom Jolls has passed away at the age of 89

Also that month, you joined all of us here on Channel 7 as we said a final goodbye to an icon and friend Tom Jolls — our dear Commander Tom.

July

WKBW Michael Burham was captured Saturday in Warren, PA.

Police captured Michael Burham nine days after he escaped the Warren County Jail. Burham is suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend in Jamestown.

August

WKBW Rick Jeanneret is honored by the Buffalo Sabres during "RJ Night" on April 1, 2022 at KeyBank Center. Jeanneret is retiring at the end of the 2021-22 season after 51 years with the team.

The soundtrack of the Sabres. was silenced. Western New York lost the legendary play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret.

WKBW

7 News also celebrated 40 years of Mike Randall, who's now enjoying the wonderful world of retirement.

October

WKBW

Three Buffalo Sewer Authority workers were shot on the 190. One of them died.

The victims have been identified as:



30-year-old Myron L. Walker of Buffalo . Police said Walker was the driver of the Buffalo Sewer Authority vehicle and was injured.

. Police said Walker was the driver of the Buffalo Sewer Authority vehicle and was injured. 23-year-old Lamar T. Whitfield of Buffalo . Police said Whitfield was a back-seat passenger and was injured.

. Police said Whitfield was a back-seat passenger and was injured. 22-year-old Keyshawn N. Gault. Police said Gault was a front-seat passenger and was killed.

November

WKBW

A day before Thanksgiving, a husband and wife were killed after their car exploded at the Rainbow Bridge. Niagara Falls Police identified the two people who died in the Rainbow Bridge crashas Grand Island residents Kurt Villani and Monica Villani. Both were 53-years-old.

December

WKBW

This month we remembered theChristmas Blizzard one year later while experiencing the second warmest December in Buffalo history.

As we head into 2024, we thank you for trusting us every day to cover this great community we call home and we wish you a safe and Happy New Year.