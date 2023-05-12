One Year Later: Events scheduled to honor lives lost and impacted by Tops mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sunday will be one year since a white supremacist came to Buffalo and killed 10 people and injured three others at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

Beginning Friday, several events are scheduled to honor the lives lost and impacted by the mass shooting.

Friday, May 12

Beyond Hate: A Panel Discussion

9 a.m. to noon (registrations starts at 8 a.m.)

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

David C. Hohn M.D. Lecture Hall, 99 Carlton Street, Buffalo

Featuring: New York Times' bestselling author, professor, and anti-racism activist Dr. Ibram X. Kendi,

Panelists include: The Most Reverend Michael Curry, Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church in the United States, and author of Love is the Way: Holding on to Hope in Troubling Times, Spelman College President Dr. Helene Gayle, Chancellor of the State University of New York John B. King Jr., City of Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown

Reserve your spot here

Educational Day of Healing & Restoration

Virtual event streamed on Youtube

Tune-In here

"The Buffalo Public School District in conjunction with BOCES and Buffalo Toronto Public Media are hosting an e Educational Day of Healing & Restoration." The virtual events will feature a healing cirele, book readings, poetry/spoken word, dance, music, and reflective discussion from K-12 students."School-aged children from all over the world can tune-in in class or at home!

VOICE Buffalo hosting "calming spaces"

According to VOICE, a BIPOC, trauma-informed mental health professional will be on-site to provide support for those in need.

Johnnie B Wiley third floor — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Merriweather Library — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Say Yes Buffalo — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Resource Council — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 13

The 514 5K Half-Marathon Sponsored by the Lt. Aaron Salter Memorial Scholarship

8 a.m. — kick-off point at Canisius College located at 2001 Main Street

Organizers say proceeds from the event will be used to provide annual scholarships to City of Buffalo high school seniors in the name of Lt. Aaron Salter. Salter was a retired Buffalo police officer who was working as a security guard at the Tops when the mass shooting occurred. Organizers say the donation goal is $50,000 to cover ten $5,000 scholarships. You can learn more about the Lt. Aaron Salter Memorial Scholarship here.

VOICE Buffalo hosting "calming spaces"

According to VOICE, a BIPOC, trauma-informed mental health professional will be on-site to provide support for those in need.

Johnnie B Wiley third floor — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Say Yes Buffalo — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Resource Council — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Turning Trauma into Triumph”

8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Canisius Campus

According to Canisius College, “Turning Trauma into Triumph” is a day-long event coordinated by Canisius alumna Zeneta Everhart and will include conference sessions, a reading by Poet Jillian Hanesworth, a musical performance by Drea D’Nur, African drummers and more.

Community Gathering for Reflection, Healing and Hope

Noon to 5 p.m.

Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Sports Pavilion, 1100 Jefferson Avenue, Buffalo

The event features prayer, healing, and reflection with the goal of honoring the lives lost and the survivors of the 5/14 racially motivated mass shooting.

Canisius College welcomes Rev. Bryan N. Massingale, STD

Canisus College will welcome Rev. Bryan N. Massingale, STD, he will present "Lament, Dreams, and the Work of Justice," at 7 p.m. in the Montante Cultural Center. "Renowned as the world’s leading Catholic social ethicist, Father Massingale is the James and Nancy Buckman Chair in Applied Christian Ethics at Fordham University and Senior Fellow at the institution’s Center for Ethics Education," the Canisius website says.

Sunday, May 14

VOICE Buffalo hosting "calming spaces"

According to VOICE, a BIPOC, trauma-informed mental health professional will be on-site to provide support for those in need.

Johnnie B Wiley third floor — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Merriweather Library — noon to 5 p.m.

Say Yes Buffalo — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Rev. Al Sharpton makes appearances at memorial services in Buffalo

A release says that Sharpton will address progress and challenges in combating racially motivated extremism.

True Bethel Baptist Church — 10 a.m.

St. John Baptist Church — 11:30 a.m.

Diocese of Buffalo schedule in remembrance of May 14

9:30 a.m. Mass at St. Martin de Porres Church with Bishop Fisher, Mass at St. Joseph Cathedral at 10:30 a.m. with a Eucharistic Holy Hour to pray for those lost in the shooting and to pray for peace and healing,

Moment of Remembrance

2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m

Tops Friendly Markets, 1275 Jefferson Avenue, Buffalo

The moment of remembrance will be led by Mayor Byron W. Brown, followed by church bells chiming at 2:28 p.m.

Memorial Church Service for Healing and Hope

6 p.m.

Elim Christian Fellowship, 70 Chalmers Avenue, Buffalo

A memorial church service featuring Reverend Dr. Jamal Harrison Bryant of the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia

Second Chapter Bookstore pop-up

Second Chapter Bookstore will host a free pop-up community bookstore with poet Jillian Hanesworth. It will be held at 1 p.m. at Jefferson and Landon.

Monday, May 15

Buffalo Public School District hosts virtual support room via Zoom

The Buffalo Public School District Crisis Prevention and Response Team will host a virtual support room via Zoom from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find more information here.

Canisius College prayer service

Christ the King Chapel — 10 a.m.

The college said it will host the prayer service of honor to highlight the many ways in which families are honoring the life and legacy of their loved ones.

Racial Healing Circle at Canisius College

Student Center Conference Room — 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

"The Racial Healing Circle invites participants into important discussions regarding the implicit biases that affect our everyday decisions in areas of policy making, hiring, education, housing, healthcare, etc. Narrative change and relationship building activities are incorporated through this experience, as well. Limited spots are available for this special event. Please register here-https://forms.gle/JDpikFrkBsHx2rv47," the college's website says.

Truth and Reconciliation Ride

Slow Roll Buffalo will host the Truth and Reconciliation Ride that will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Em Tea Coffee Cup Cafe at 80 Oakgrove Avenue.

Ride — 6:30 p.m.

Party — 8 p.m.

"Join us for a ten-mile roundtrip ride with two stops - first at Tops on Jefferson, where we'll hear some truth from Dr. Henry Louis Taylor, director of the Center for Urban Studies at the University at Buffalo; second with a focus on reconciliation, or in the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, "Where do we go from here," a release says.

In addition, in a special tribute to the 10 lives lost, a reflective light display will shine on the columns of Buffalo City Hall from dawn to dusk throughout the weekend. The city said the families chose the color that best represented their loved ones. Flags at state buildings will also be flown at half-staff and state landmarks will be lit orange on Sunday to remember those who lost their lives.

As Western New York mourns with the families, 7 News also wishes to honor their memory.



If you or someone you know are in need of help, help is available at the following resources: