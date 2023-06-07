Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tom Jolls, legendary WKBW weatherman, dies at 89

"Commander Tom" was a fixture of Buffalo TV for more than 30 years
It's with a heavy heart that the 7 News family announces the passing of the legendary Tom Jolls. Mr. Jolls, who many will fondly remember as Commander Tom, passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, surrounded by family at Buffalo Hospice in Cheektowaga. Tom was 89 years old.
Posted at 5:31 PM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 17:53:38-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's with a heavy heart that the 7 News family announces the passing of the legendary Tom Jolls.

Mr. Jolls, who many will fondly remember as Commander Tom, passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, surrounded by family at Buffalo Hospice in Cheektowaga. Tom was 89 years old.

A native of Lockport, Tom was a beloved member of the 7 News Team who graced our television screens for more than 30 years, joining WKBW in 1965.

jolls pic6.jpg

Tom, along with veteran news anchor Irv Weinstein and sports anchor Rick Azar, were a nighttime fixture on 7 Eyewitness News, with Mr. Jolls uttering that familiar phrase, "It's 11 o'clock, do you know where your children are?" He retired from WKBW in 1999.

jolls pic10.jpg

Tom was inducted into the Buffalo Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 1998. He was inducted into the New York State Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame in 2019.

jolls pic11.jpg

The Jolls family issued this statement Wednesday afternoon:

jolls statement.jpg

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow Up