Tom Jolls, legendary WKBW weatherman, dies at 89

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's with a heavy heart that the 7 News family announces the passing of the legendary Tom Jolls.

Mr. Jolls, who many will fondly remember as Commander Tom, passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, surrounded by family at Buffalo Hospice in Cheektowaga. Tom was 89 years old.

A native of Lockport, Tom was a beloved member of the 7 News Team who graced our television screens for more than 30 years, joining WKBW in 1965.

WKBW

Tom, along with veteran news anchor Irv Weinstein and sports anchor Rick Azar, were a nighttime fixture on 7 Eyewitness News, with Mr. Jolls uttering that familiar phrase, "It's 11 o'clock, do you know where your children are?" He retired from WKBW in 1999.

WKBW

Tom was inducted into the Buffalo Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 1998. He was inducted into the New York State Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame in 2019.

WKBW

The Jolls family issued this statement Wednesday afternoon: