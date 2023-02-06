3.8 magnitude earthquake reported in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 3.8 magnitude earthquake was reported in Western New York Monday morning.

That is according to the U.S. Earthquake Notification Service.

You can check out the service's interactive map here.

Locations reporting the earthquake:



Alden

Amherst

Buffalo

Cattaraugus County

Cheektowaga

Depew

East Amherst

Getzville

Hamburg

Lackawanna

Lancaster

Lovejoy

Marilla

Olcott

Seneca Nation

South Buffalo

West Seneca

Wilson

Canada

Porter Northeast Lake Ontario Ontario





Earthquakes Canada initially reported a 4.2 magnitude seismic event at 6:15 Monday morning.