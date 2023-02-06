3.8 magnitude earthquake reported in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 3.8 magnitude earthquake was reported in Western New York Monday morning.
That is according to the U.S. Earthquake Notification Service.
You can check out the service's interactive map here.
Locations reporting the earthquake:
- Alden
- Amherst
- Buffalo
- Cattaraugus County
- Cheektowaga
- Depew
- East Amherst
- Getzville
- Hamburg
- Lackawanna
- Lancaster
- Lovejoy
- Marilla
- Olcott
- Seneca Nation
- South Buffalo
- West Seneca
- Wilson
- Canada
- Porter
- Northeast Lake Ontario
- Ontario
Earthquakes Canada initially reported a 4.2 magnitude seismic event at 6:15 Monday morning.
Automatic detection of seismic event: magnitude 4.2 - 6 Feb 6:15 EST - BUFFALO, NY region— Earthquakes Canada (@CANADAquakes) February 6, 2023