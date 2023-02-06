Watch Now
3.8 magnitude earthquake reported in Western New York

Posted at 6:35 AM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 07:58:56-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 3.8 magnitude earthquake was reported in Western New York Monday morning.

That is according to the U.S. Earthquake Notification Service.

You can check out the service's interactive map here.

Preliminary Report from U.S. Earthquake Notification Service

Locations reporting the earthquake:

  • Alden
  • Amherst
  • Buffalo
  • Cattaraugus County
  • Cheektowaga
  • Depew
  • East Amherst
  • Getzville
  • Hamburg
  • Lackawanna
  • Lancaster
  • Lovejoy
  • Marilla
  • Olcott
  • Seneca Nation
  • South Buffalo
  • West Seneca
  • Wilson
  • Canada
    • Porter
    • Northeast Lake Ontario
    • Ontario

Earthquakes Canada initially reported a 4.2 magnitude seismic event at 6:15 Monday morning.

