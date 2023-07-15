Watch Now
Sources: Fugitive Michael Burham captured

Alleged kidnapper, suspected killer on the run for nine days after escaping from jail
Posted at 7:03 PM, Jul 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-15 19:12:48-04

YOUNGSVILLE, P.A. (WKBW) — Alleged kidnapper and suspected killer Michael Burham is reportedly back in custody, nine days after he broke out of the Warren County Jail in Pennsylvania.

Sources tell CNN that Burham has been captured. He is accused of kidnapping a couple in Pennsylvania in May, and driving them to South Carolina. He was later arrested in South Carolina.

Burham is also a suspect in the murder of Kala Hodgkin of Jamestown. Hodgkin's body was found in her home, just days before the alleged kidnapping.

Pennsylvania State Police say more than 200 law enforcement officers were utilized as part of the manhunt for Michael Burham since he escaped from the jail on July 7th.

On Friday, police showed doorbell camera video they say they believed showed Burham. But earlier on Saturday police said that was in fact not him.

