Police: Doorbell camera video is not escaped inmate Michael Burham

WARREN, P.A. (WKBW) — Pennsylvania State Police now say the person in doorbell camera footage released Friday is not Michael Burham.

They came to this conclusion in the last 24 hours from “public response” from the video released.

On Friday police provided a doorbell camera video from a home in an area south of Warren, Pennsylvania. Police did not want to specify when the video was taken.

BREAKING: Pennsylvania State Police now says the person in this video IS NOT Burham. PSP says this was a conclusion made in the last 24 hours from “public response” from the video released.



Authorities still believe Burham is in the Warren, Pa. area. @WKBW @ABCWorldNews @ABC https://t.co/Z6kGfFCDEI — Michael Schwartz (@MSchwartzTV) July 15, 2023

Though this turned out not to be evidence to help find Burham, police still believe he is in the Warren County area.

RELATED: Police 'confident' that bags found while searching belonged to escaped inmate Michael Burham

According to police, investigators believe the longer the manhunt goes on the more difficult it is for Burham.

Anyone with information is asked to call (717) 265-9650. The combined reward for information leading to Burham's arrest is now over $20,000.