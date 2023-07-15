Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police: Doorbell camera video is not escaped inmate Michael Burham

Pennsylvania State Police say the man in video footage is not Burham
WKBW Staff
Pennsylvania State Police say the man in video footage is not Burham<br/>
Pennsylvania State Police say the man in video footage is not Burham
Posted at 5:06 PM, Jul 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-15 17:06:33-04

WARREN, P.A. (WKBW) — Pennsylvania State Police now say the person in doorbell camera footage released Friday is not Michael Burham.

They came to this conclusion in the last 24 hours from “public response” from the video released.

On Friday police provided a doorbell camera video from a home in an area south of Warren, Pennsylvania. Police did not want to specify when the video was taken.

Though this turned out not to be evidence to help find Burham, police still believe he is in the Warren County area.

RELATED: Police 'confident' that bags found while searching belonged to escaped inmate Michael Burham

According to police, investigators believe the longer the manhunt goes on the more difficult it is for Burham.

Anyone with information is asked to call (717) 265-9650. The combined reward for information leading to Burham's arrest is now over $20,000.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!