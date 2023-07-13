Police 'confident' that bags found while searching belonged to escaped inmate Michael Burham

WARREN, PA (WKBW) — For the first time since Michael Burham's escape from the Warren County Jail on the night of July 6, we are seeing what investigators believe is evidence that he is still in the area.

According to investigators, the bags pictured above were found while crews searched the woods near Warren, Pennsylvania. They were wrapped in a dark tarp and partially hidden under a log. They contained clothing, food and other survival materials. Police said they're confident they belonged to Burham and are urging people in that area to keep an eye out for anything that may look similar.

Investigators also said they believe it is very likely Burham has a gun on him and the combined reward for information leading to his capture is now over $20,000.

7 News spoke to neighbors in the area who said they are on high alert and uniting to protect one another.

Police ask anyone with information to call (717) 265-9650.