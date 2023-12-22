WATCH: Buffalo Blizzard — One year later

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As we approach one year since the Blizzard of 2022, 7 News takes a look back at the impact it had on the Western New York community and the lessons that were learned.
- One year later: The impact the Blizzard of '22 had on the WNY community and the lessons learned
- 'Christmas will never be the same': Family members of blizzard victims share memories
- 'If you can help someone, help them': 'Merry Christmas Jay' reflects on the Blizzard of '22
- 'It was very surreal': First responders share their experiences and reflect on the Blizzard of '22
- 'People were here up to 5 days': How staff at Mercy Hospital came together during Blizzard of '22
- 'We gotta do a better job': Buffalo neighbors reflect on what they learned from Blizzard of '22
- 'We can't afford to not be ready' says National Grid, one year after deadly Buffalo blizzard
- 'Minutes mean everything': Erie County working on deal with snowmobile groups to help in emergencies
- 'Be prepared for the worst': AAA provides tips to help protect you and your family during winter
Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown is asking the public to take time out of their holiday weekend to honor those who lost their lives during the blizzard. In observance of one year since the blizzard, and to honor the lives lost, the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo rang church bells across Western New York for an extended period starting at 9 a.m. Friday.