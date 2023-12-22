WATCH: Buffalo Blizzard — One year later

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As we approach one year since the Blizzard of 2022, 7 News takes a look back at the impact it had on the Western New York community and the lessons that were learned.

Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown is asking the public to take time out of their holiday weekend to honor those who lost their lives during the blizzard. In observance of one year since the blizzard, and to honor the lives lost, the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo rang church bells across Western New York for an extended period starting at 9 a.m. Friday.