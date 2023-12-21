'We gotta do a better job': Buffalo neighbors reflect on what they learned from Blizzard of '22

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As we approach one year since the Blizzard of 2022 here in Buffalo, 7 News checked in with some Buffalo neighbors to find out what they learned.

"Wow, it's incredible, I can't believe we can actually see streets now," said Angel Rodriguez.

7 News spoke to Rodriguez just days after the blizzard last year as he helped dig out his neighbors on 18th Street.

We caught up with Rodriguez recently outside of his home and he said his biggest criticism of the city was waiting for his street to be plowed.

"The lack of plow trucks coming down our city streets, sometimes they take forever to get down through," said Rodriguez. "I understand that there is cars sometimes that stop them from getting through, but we gotta do a better job I think with that."

"Hopeful that we can get to the neighborhoods a lot sooner than we did last year," said Niagara District Council Member David Rivera. "Some people were still buried in a week after and that's something we don't want to repeat. We want to make sure once the primaries and secondaries are done, we have to hit those residential streets."

Rivera reflected and said that the city must be better prepared, "we've lost so many lives as a result of that."

Rodriguez's wife Madeline also reflected on those treacherous conditions that pounded the city for hours and the days that followed trying to dig out.

"It was crazy last year, we couldn't get out the house, I had to walk to go to the store," said Madeline. "I had to climb on the snow to get to the store."

"Preparedness is the most important thing that I've learned from last year, including myself, I like to stock up on things," said Rivera.

And the lesson learned for these 18th Street residents?

"Oh, the lesson is, be prepared," said Rodriguez.

The Rodriguez's also signed up for alerts from the city, to get weather warnings and they are making sure they are stocking their vehicle to be ready for future storms.