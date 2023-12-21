'Christmas will never be the same': Family members of blizzard victims share memories

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — While some are wrapping presents, others are laying flowers.

"People are getting ready to celebrate the holiday and...I can't do it," said Edie Syta who's mourning the loss of her mother Stasia.

Our neighbors suffered their final moments during the 2022 blizzard, when they should've been celebrating.

As we approach the one year mark, we're sharing the brightest moments of those we lost. 7 News caught up with family members who lost loved ones to share their legacy with you.

Stasia Syta

Edie Syta Stasia Syta's daughter says she was full of life



Syta's daughter Edie tells 7 News her mother was fearless, emigrating to WNY from Poland to give her and her brother a better life.

"Mama, I know you're in heaven, you will forever live in my heart. I miss you so much, why did you have to leave?" asked Syta.

She's holding those final memories dear. Things like the last Christmas gift and card from her mom.

"I miss talking to her, I miss her guidance," said Syta. "I know I'm gonna be sitting at the dinner table looking at the empty chair, thinking of my mom and lighting her candle."

Edie Syta The final Christmas card Edie received from her mom



How is she pushing through this holiday season? By representing her neighbors.

"We have to be the voice for everyone who perished, we have to be the voice for immigrants," said Syta.

Derrick Monroe

Destin Sharp Derrick Monroe was known by neighbors as Mr. D

Monroe was a staple on E. Delavan avenue. Often smiling to neighbors from his porch.

"Things have been very difficult since he's been gone, you know," said Destin Sharp, his neighbor.

Everyone knew him as Mr. D. Sharp says the last he'd heard, Mr. D. went out to the store and never made it back.

"When they started finding bodies, he just happened to be the person they found," said Sharp.

He had a gift for Mr. D that he was never able to deliver. So this holiday season, his advice is to cherish the people we have.

"Anyone that has family members, friends, anyone they value in their lives, I just want you to make sure you value that person because you never know when that person might leave," said Sharp.

Morris Singer

Tamieka Johnson Morris Singer was known for his style



Morris Singer was a flashy guy, known for turning heads when he walked into a room.

He was 90-year-old Elizabeth Singer's last living child. Many of their birthdays are in December, so the holidays are a painful reminder.

"I try not to think about them, I really don't. I have been through so much. I just want it to pass me. Leave it in the past, don't bring it to me," said Singer.

Tamieka Johnson Singer and his mother Elizabeth



Her granddaughter Tamieka Johnson is her rock through it all.

How does Singer push through? Prayer.

"Ask God to give me peace of mind, carry you on and make you strong," said Singer.

Lederise "Nikki" Curry

Zaniya Gills Nikki and her son



Nikki Curry was a sensitive soul, someone who always saw the good.

"She always liked adventures. She was a clean freak. She was super positive, she never wanted to look at the bad," said Zaniya Gills, her niece.

She leaves behind a teenage son. He was with her when she had an asthma attack during the blizzard.

"Help was on the way and then finally once the help came they said we can't help her because your street is completely blocked," said Gills.

Taylor Epps Zaniya and Nikki



How are they pushing through? By giving back.

"We're raising up to $10,000 so we can donate to the foster care and adoption company so we can get them toys and deliver the toys to the kids. She would want us to do something right with whatever we do for the holidays," said Gills.

While honoring Nikki's life, she's always bringing new life. She's expecting a baby girl in April.