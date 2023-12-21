'Be prepared for the worst': AAA provides tips to help protect you and your family during winter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As we enter the winter season, and as we approach one year since the Blizzard of 2022, 7 News spoke with AAA who provided some tips to help protect you and your family both on and off the roads.

"Should always carry a snowbrush, jumper cables," said Mark Mika of AAA.

Mika also said you should also have a safety kit in your vehicle just in case you're stuck and waiting for an extended period.

The kit should include:



First aid kit

Hand warmers

Water bottles

Warm blankets

Snacks

"You want to be prepared for the worst," said Mika. "We hope that nobody ever experiences the worst, but if you're prepared your chance of staying warm and comfortable and waiting for rescue is much better."

If you do get stuck inside your car while waiting for help be sure to keep your exhaust clear of snow.

But what if you stay inside your home during a storm?

"If you've lost power at your home, stay inside your home, that's where you're safe," said Ken Kujawa of National Grid.

Kujawa and his team showed 7 News the dangers of live wires.



Never touch a downed line

Take caution when approaching trees

If you hook up a generator you should make sure it is in an open-air space and turn off your main power breaker to ensure you don't shock workers working on the downed lines

If the power is out, use flashlights and not candles

Always call your power provider if the power goes out

You should also ensure you have enough bottled water and non-perishable food on hand.