One year later: The impact the Blizzard of '22 had on the WNY community and the lessons learned

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — December 2022, little did we know what impact this storm would have on the Western New York community.

Days before the storm, the National Weather Service and 7 Weather team predicted this would be a once-in-a-generation storm with strong winds and zero visibility.

On December 22, 2022, the day before the storm began, officials began to prepare for the worst.

On December 23, 2022, the snow began to fall as the temperatures fell below freezing.

There was finally some relief on Christmas Day as the whiteout conditions let up and the sun was finally shining down during some of our darkest times.

7 News takes a look back at the impact the Blizzard of 2022 had on the Western New York community and the lessons that were learned.