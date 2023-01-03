Watch Now
Buffalo Bills game postponed after safety Damar Hamlin suffers a cardiac arrest

Posted at 9:16 PM, Jan 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-03 17:33:31-05

CINCINNATI, OH. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills issued announced early Tuesday morning that safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field Monday night.

His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further testing and treatment. At the time he was sedated and in critical condition.

Around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Bills released another statement that said:

Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received thus far.

Shortly after the Bills provided an update, the NFL announced the Week 17 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not be resumed this week. You can find more information here.

It occurred during the first quarter of Monday night's game. Hamlin made a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins and stood up briefly before he collapsed on the field. Both teams' medical staff rushed to help. CPR was administered along with an AED (automated external defibrillator) device and his heartbeat was restored. Hamlin was taken off the field by ambulance. Bills players were in visible distress and gathered as a team in prayer following the ambulance departing.

The game was suspended and then postponed.

In response, fans have been sending donations to Hamlin's foundation, "The Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive," which you can find here. You can also find more information about Hamlin here.

On Tuesday, the Hamlin family issued a statement which can be found below.

