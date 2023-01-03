Watch Now
NFL announces game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not be resumed this week

Emilee Chinn/AP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) pauses as Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin is examined by medical staff during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
Posted at 1:47 PM, Jan 03, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Tuesday afternoon the NFL announced the Week 17 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not be resumed this week.

The game was first suspended and then postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field on Monday night. The Bills announced Hamlin spent the night in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and remains there Tuesday in critical condition. You can find more information here.

In its announcement, the NFL said:

"The NFL continues to be in regular contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, and also the Bills and Bengals organizations and the NFL Players Association.

After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week.

The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date.

The league has not made any changes to the Week 18 regular season schedule.

We will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available."

Buffalo Bills