NFL announces game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not be resumed this week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Tuesday afternoon the NFL announced the Week 17 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not be resumed this week.

The game was first suspended and then postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field on Monday night. The Bills announced Hamlin spent the night in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and remains there Tuesday in critical condition. You can find more information here.

In its announcement, the NFL said: