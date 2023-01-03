Damar Hamlin: player devoted to family and charity

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Damar Hamlin, also known as D Ham, joined the Buffalo Bills in 2021 as a 6th-round draft pick. The 24-year-old made his NFL debut on September 12, 2021 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He appeared in 14 games during the 2021 season.

Hamlin was a member of the University of Pittsburgh team from 2016-2020, prior to joining the Bills. He played in 46 games, ending his college career with 275 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss, 6 interceptions, 21 passes defenses, and one fumble recovery.

He earned All-ACC Second-Team honors following 2020. He was also honored as the ACC Co-Defensive Back of the Week for his performance in the November 21, 2020 game against Virginia Tech.

Hamlin created The Chasing M's Foundation in 2020. The foundation's first program was a toy drive in 2020, in which he purchased toys with funds raised on GoFundMe, for Kelly and Nina's Daycare Center in his hometown, McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania. Hamlin also donates clothes from his brand, Chasing M's, and toys in Buffalo and Pittsburgh areas.

According to Chasing M's, the clothing brand's, website, it is "for those who have a dream and pursue it... It is for those who want something more and can't settle to be average." Hamlin donates clothes from his brand and toys in Buffalo and Pittsburgh areas.

He went to Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School, and was born in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania to Nina and Mario Hamlin on February 24, 1998. He has one brother.

Hamlin's favorite athlete is Darrelle Davis. His first job was working for his family's cleaning business at age 12.