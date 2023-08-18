Hall of Fame Broadcaster Rick Jeanneret dies at the age of 81

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Legendary Buffalo Sabres play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret died late Thursday night at the age of 81, his family announced through the team.

Jeanneret began calling games for the Sabres back in 1971 and retired at the end of the 2021-22 season. He was inducted to the National Hockey League Hall of Fame in 2012.

The team also released several statements following the announcement.

