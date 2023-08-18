Watch Now
Hall of Fame Broadcaster Rick Jeanneret dies at the age of 81

David Duprey/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2011, file photo, Buffalo Sabres Hall of Fame Class of 2012 inductee Rick Jeanneret helps salute the crowd with fellow inductee Dale Hawerchuk before an NHL hockey game between the Sabres and the Winnipeg Jets in Buffalo, N.Y. Sabres broadcaster Jeanneret was taken out of the press box on a stretcher early in the third period of an NHL hockey game between the Sabres and Anaheim Ducks, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. It was unclear what happened to the 76-year-old Jeanneret. He has been the team's play-by-play man since 1971 — the longest tenure with a single team in NHL history. (AP Photo/David Duprey, File)
Posted at 11:02 PM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 23:12:32-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Legendary Buffalo Sabres play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret died late Thursday night at the age of 81, his family announced through the team.

Jeanneret began calling games for the Sabres back in 1971 and retired at the end of the 2021-22 season. He was inducted to the National Hockey League Hall of Fame in 2012.

The team also released several statements following the announcement.

