BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres are set to honor long-time play-by-play voice Rick Jeanneret by raising a banner at KeyBank Center on April 1.

Jeanneret, 79, will retire at the end of the 2021-22 season after calling games since the 1971-72 season.

The Sabres say the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a replica banner on 'RJ Night'.

The Sabres play the Nashville Predators on April 1 at KeyBank Center.