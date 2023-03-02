Buffalo Fire Department identifies firefighter killed in four-alarm fire on Main Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Fire Department has identified the firefighter that was killed in the four-alarm fire on Main Street as 37-year-old Jason Arno.

Arno was a three-year member of the department and worked out of Engine 2.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the department said in part that Arno "made the ultimate sacrifice."

"It is with the deepest regret and sorrow that we announce the Line of Duty death of Firefighter Jason Arno of Engine Company 2, Buffalo Fire Department.



Firefighter Arno made the ultimate sacrifice while bravely battling a fierce 4 alarm fire on the 700 block of Main Street in the heart of downtown Buffalo.



His tragic loss is a painful reminder of the dangerous and extremely difficult work Buffalo Firefighters do every day.



Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and fellow Firefighters for the heartbreaking loss of an extraordinary young man who committed his life to the service of others."

Crews responded to the fire on the 700 block of Main Street around 10 a.m. Wednesday and around noon officials said there was a firefighter that was unaccounted for after a partial collapse of the building. Around 3:30 p.m. officials announced the firefighter was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo, investigators are looking into reports that the fire could've been caused by workers handling torches in the area. The building was under construction and Renaldo added the fire may have been going on for some time before authorities were called. No other injuries were reported.

To honor the memory of Arno, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has requested Buffalo landmarks be lit in red beginning Thursday night. On Wednesday, Brown directed that all city flags fly at half-staff.