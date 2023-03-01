One Buffalo firefighter killed in four-alarm fire on Main Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Fire Department announced a 37-year-old firefighter was killed in the four-alarm fire on Main Street Wednesday.

Crews responded to the 700 block of Main Street around 10 a.m. and around noon officials said there was a firefighter from Engine 2 that was unaccounted for.

A city spokesperson said there was a partial collapse of the building and there was no contact with the firefighter after the collapse.

Around 3:30 p.m. officials announced the 37-year-old firefighter was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is not being released at this time.

Firefighters embrace outside of Engine 2 in Buffalo. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/dg5vVWc0pA — Sean Mickey (@SeanMickey7) March 1, 2023

Engine No. 2 is flying the American Flag at Half Staff.

My thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family of the brave Buffalo firefighter our community lost today. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/4t5vkMiTkf — Sydni Eure (@SydniEure) March 1, 2023

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown released the following statement:

“This is a heartbreaking day for our city. Early this morning, a 37-year-old Buffalo Firefighter showed his bravery and commitment to fire service by putting on his uniform and carrying out his sworn duty to protect and serve the residents of this city. Today, he lost his life protecting others. I share my deepest sympathies with everyone who knew and loved him. I ask all City residents to keep his family, and the entire Buffalo Fire Department, in your prayers during this difficult time." - Mayor Brown

The mayor also directed that all city flags fly at half-staff to honor the firefighter.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted the following statement:

"On behalf of the entire @ErieCountyNY family, I offer my deepest condolences to the family of the Buffalo Fire Fighter who perished while in the line of duty today, as well as to the entire Buffalo Fire and City family.



All flags at county buildings will be lowered in his honor." - County Executive Poloncarz

Congressman Nick Langworthy released the following statement:

“My prayers are with the entire Buffalo Fire Department as they mourn the loss of their brother who bravely and selflessly laid down his own life battling a four-alarm fire in downtown Buffalo today. While the firefighter’s motto is ‘always ready’, as civilians we can never fully grasp their heroism in the face of such danger. My thoughts and prayers are with all his loved ones, and I know this grateful community will rally around them with love and support. May God look over them and all our first responders who are facing a heartbreaking loss today.” - Congressman Langworthy

Smoke was visible throughout Downtown Buffalo for much of the morning and early afternoon.

Due to the fire, the following streets are closed:

Main - Virginia to Chippewa

Washington - Virginia to Chippewa

Tupper - Pearl to Ellicott

Pearl - Main to Tupper

7 News received this video from the Buffalo Fire Department - Helmets & Hose Wagons which shows smoke and debris billowing out of a building. It knocked several firefighters over as they tried to battle the flames.

Explosion at four-alarm fire on Main Street

7 News also received a video from Josh Federice which shows flames shooting from the front of a building.

Flames shoot out the front of a building on Main Street in Buffalo

According to Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo, investigators are looking into reports that the fire could've been caused by workers handling torches in the area. The building was under construction, and Commissioner Renaldo added the fire may have been going on for some time before authorities were called. No other injuries were reported.

Renaldo said the smoke and flames shooting from the front of the buildings could have been caused by a backdraft.

Officials have ordered an emergency demolition of the building because it is unstable.

DC Theatricks, a costume shop located on 747 Main Street, posted the following update to their Facebook page Wednesday afternoon: