Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls closed due to incident involving vehicle coming into the U.S.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls is closed in both directions Wednesday afternoon due to an incident involving a vehicle coming into the U.S.

A spokesperson for the Niagara Falls Mayor's Office said the closure will be in place until further notice and federal authorities are currently investigating the situation.

Video from the scene shows smoke and damage to the inspection/screening area that drivers pass through coming into the U.S.

