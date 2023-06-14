Harshad Shah, 65, confirmed dead in Lockport Cave Tour boat accident

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lockport Police have released the identity of the man who was killed when a cave tour boat capsized Monday.

Investigators say 65-year-old Harshad Shah of Niagara Falls died at the scene after life-saving measures were attempted.

Shah was among the hospitality workers on the boat when it capsized during a tour of a historic underground cavern system built to carry water from the Erie Canal beneath the city of Lockport.

All 29 people aboard the Lockport Cave Tours boat were thrown into the water when it tipped over near the end of the tour that takes people through a roughly-hewn tunnel from the 1800s. Officials say 11 people were hospitalized with minor injuries.

No one on board was wearing a life preserver at the time of the accident.

The company is closed until further notice, pending an investigation into the incident.

