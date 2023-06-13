Survivors of Lockport Cave tour boat capsizing share chilling story: "The boat literally landed on my head"

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — After one person was killed and 11 others were injured during a Lockport Cave tour Monday, the survivors of the incident are speaking out.

7 News spoke to spouses Elizabeth and Dan Morrissette, who were passengers on the boat when it capsized.

"I went under the water when it fully capsized, but I was on my way back up from being under the water and the boat literally landed on my head," Elizabeth Morrissette said.

"People are climbing on top of the boat to get out of the water because as soon as you hit that water with your chest your air is gone. It knocks the breath right out of you, you have nothing left."

The Lockport Cave & Underground Boat Tours is currently a crime scene and will be closed to allow for further investigation.