Multiple agencies respond after boat capsizes during Lockport Cave Tour

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Lockport Police Department is responding, along with several other agencies, after a boat capsized during a Lockport Cave Tour.

Just after noon on Monday police said responding agencies were working to assist those who were on the boat safely out of the area. Police said the incident was ongoing and the surrounding streets were closed to allow the agencies to respond.

Eastern Niagara Health System says it has three adult patients in the emergency room and a fourth is in route. At this point none of the injuries is believed to be critical, a spokesperson said.

The Lockport City School District also released a statement saying no district trips took place on the cave and underground boat tour today and all students and staff are safe.

This is what is looks like right now along the Erie Canal.



The Lockport Cave & Underground Boat Ride is located on Gooding Street in Lockport.

7 News is working to learn more and we will provide updates as the information becomes available.