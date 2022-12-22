Live updates: Preparing for a Christmas weekend Blizzard Warning in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 7 News and 7 Weather teams will continue to provide the latest updates on the blizzard conditions hitting our region this weekend.

Here are the latest weather alerts:

Blizzard Warning from 7 a.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Sunday for Erie, Niagara, Genesee, and Orleans Counties

The real deal. Blizzard Warnings go up 7 am Friday lasting through 7 am Sunday for a large chunk of #WNY. 1 to 3 FEET of snow, frequent wind gusts to 70 mph, and double digit subzero wind chills ahead. Nothing short of brutal. I'll be with you through the thick of it on @WKBW. pic.twitter.com/6hgs0Vh6sI — Josh Nichols (@wnywxguy) December 22, 2022

Winter Storm Warning from 7 a.m. Friday through 1 a.m. Monday for Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties.

Lakeshore Flood Warning from 7 a.m. Friday through 7 p.m. Saturday

Live updates

Thursday 11 a.m.: The City of Buffalo will host a press briefing at 12:30 p.m., followed by an update from Erie County at 1 p.m. Both briefings will be available live on air and on WKBW's streaming services.

Thursday 9 a.m.: Buffalo Public Schools and more than a dozen other school districts announce they will be closed Friday. Get latest closings here.

Home Heating

National Fuel issued a safety alert Thursday reminding customers to make sure exhaust vents for heating and gas-powered appliances are free of snow and ice during the storm. Customers should also know the location of their gas meter and ensure that it is marked in order to keep it clear of snow blowers and snow plows.

Power Outages

National Grid customers can report an outage or check the status of an outage using the company's website.

NYSEG customers can report an outage or check the status of an outage here.

Travel Bans and Advisories

The New York State Thruway Authority is issuing a tandem and empty truck/trailer ban, to take effect at 6 a.m. on Friday.

A ban on all empty and tandem tractor trailers effective Friday at 6 am on:



• I-190 (Buffalo Ave to Witmer)

• Skyway Complex (Route 5; I-190 to Route 179)

• I-990 (all)

• I-290 (all)

• Route 33 (Oak to Genesee St)

• Route 400 (all)

• Route 219 (I-90 to Peters Rd) — NYSDOT Western NY (@NYSDOTBuffalo) December 22, 2022

Road Closures

There are no current road closures due to the storm.

Resource Links

