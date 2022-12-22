Watch Now
Live updates: Preparing for a Christmas weekend Blizzard Warning in Western New York

SATURDAY-SNOW-TOTALS.jpeg
WKBW
Posted at 11:17 AM, Dec 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-22 11:41:48-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 7 News and 7 Weather teams will continue to provide the latest updates on the blizzard conditions hitting our region this weekend.

Here are the latest weather alerts:

Blizzard Warning from 7 a.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Sunday for Erie, Niagara, Genesee, and Orleans Counties

Winter Storm Warning from 7 a.m. Friday through 1 a.m. Monday for Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties.

Lakeshore Flood Warning from 7 a.m. Friday through 7 p.m. Saturday

Live updates

Thursday 11 a.m.: The City of Buffalo will host a press briefing at 12:30 p.m., followed by an update from Erie County at 1 p.m. Both briefings will be available live on air and on WKBW's streaming services.

Thursday 9 a.m.: Buffalo Public Schools and more than a dozen other school districts announce they will be closed Friday. Get latest closings here.

Home Heating
National Fuel issued a safety alert Thursday reminding customers to make sure exhaust vents for heating and gas-powered appliances are free of snow and ice during the storm. Customers should also know the location of their gas meter and ensure that it is marked in order to keep it clear of snow blowers and snow plows.

Power Outages
National Grid customers can report an outage or check the status of an outage using the company's website.

NYSEG customers can report an outage or check the status of an outage here.

Travel Bans and Advisories
The New York State Thruway Authority is issuing a tandem and empty truck/trailer ban, to take effect at 6 a.m. on Friday.

Road Closures
There are no current road closures due to the storm.

Resource Links

