Chautauqua Co. officials issue travel advisory and mandatory evacuation for some along Lake Erie shoreline

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel and Chautauqua County Sheriff James Quattrone announced a travel advisory is in place until further notice and there is a mandatory evacuation in place for some Lake Erie shoreline residents.

The mandatory evacuation applies to the Towns of Hanover and Sheridan for the entire areas of Hanford Bay and Sunset Bay. A release says this includes all lakefront areas north of the railroad tracks. In addition, a mandatory evacuation is in effect within the Village of Silver Creek for properties along the Lake Erie shoreline only.

County officials strongly urge residents who live directly along the Lake Erie shoreline in low-lying areas of the City of Dunkirk and the Towns of Dunkirk, Pomfret, Portland, Ripley, and Westfield to evacuate.

“With this winter storm, we are seeing high winds and rapidly rising water levels,” said Wendel. “This could cause extensive lakeshore flooding, the potential for seiches (waves) that could be as high as 24 feet, and damage especially to those communities who are susceptible to flooding or homeowners who have property directly on the Lake Erie shoreline.”

For those impacted by the mandatory evacuation, the Silver Creek High School on 1 Dickinson Street will be open at 11 a.m. on Friday as a shelter for anyone who may need it.