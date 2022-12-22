Impending storm impacting garbage and recycling pickup across Western New York

WKBW

Posted at 11:39 AM, Dec 22, 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The impending winter storm is impacting garbage and recycling pickup across Western New York. The City of Buffalo announced garbage and recycling pickup in Buffalo will be canceled on Friday. According to the city, the rescheduled pickup date will be Monday, December 26. In addition, all other scheduled pickups for the week of December 26 will be picked up one day later than usual, through Saturday, December 31.

Waste Management announced it is sending out the trucks earlier than usual on Friday to pick up trash and recycling. Impacted areas include: Wyoming County, Town of Alden, Village of Arcade, Town of Eden, Town of Lancaster, Town of Lockport, Town and Village of Orchard Park. WM asks residents to comply with the schedule to ensure service before the holiday.

Cheektowaga announced it will have garbage and recycling pickup on Friday and residents are urged to have totes out at the curb BEFORE 5 a.m. as crews will be starting early ahead of the storm. Officials ask you to remove your totes from the curb as soon as possible to avoid lost or damaged totes.

