Was your vehicle towed during the blizzard? You can check these lists to try to find it

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Officials announced that vehicles that were abandoned during this weekend's blizzard are now being towed.
Erie County, Cheektowaga and Amherst have provided lists of towed vehicles which you can find at the links below.
7 News is monitoring if any other lists are posted and will provide the information/links in this story when they are available.
- Erie County tow list here
- Cheektowaga tow list here
- Amherst tow list here
- In the City of Buffalo, anyone looking for a vehicle should call the nearest Buffalo Police Department district to where their vehicle was stranded.