Was your vehicle towed during the blizzard? You can check these lists to try to find it

WKBW
Posted at 1:45 PM, Dec 27, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Officials announced that vehicles that were abandoned during this weekend's blizzard are now being towed.

Erie County, Cheektowaga and Amherst have provided lists of towed vehicles which you can find at the links below.

7 News is monitoring if any other lists are posted and will provide the information/links in this story when they are available.

