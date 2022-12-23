Watch Now
Airfield at Buffalo Niagara International Airport to remain closed until Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Kristen Mirand
Posted at 1:32 PM, Dec 23, 2022
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The powerful blizzard pounding the Western New York region has forced the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority to close the airfield at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

Early Sunday afternoon, the NFTA announced the airfield would remain closed until Tuesday. However, on Monday, the NFTA extended the closure to 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Planes are unable to take off or land due to high winds and low visibility at the airport.

Travelers are encouraged to check with their airline and buffaloairport.com for the latest flight information.

