Warming shelters open in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the wind and snow move into Western New York, some warming centers are opening for those in need.

City of Buffalo



Lincoln Community Center and Hennepin Community Center are open as warming centers today and tomorrow, from 9 am to 6 pm, adding to the CODE BLUE sites

If there are widespread outages, dry ice & water distribution will take place at Engine 21/Ladder 6 Firehouse on Jefferson Avenue both Saturday and Sunday

Town of Tonawanda



Hoover Elementary and middle schools

In addition to the warming center, there will also be refuge centers available at Sheridan Park (738 Sheridan Dr.), Brighton (50 Jamaica Rd.), and Kenilworth (84 Hawthorne Ave.) volunteer fire halls.

City of Tonawanda

