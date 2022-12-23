Watch Now
Warming shelters open in Western New York

Posted at 12:22 PM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 12:22:54-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the wind and snow move into Western New York, some warming centers are opening for those in need.

City of Buffalo

  • Lincoln Community Center and Hennepin Community Center are open as warming centers today and tomorrow, from 9 am to 6 pm, adding to the CODE BLUE sites
  • If there are widespread outages, dry ice & water distribution will take place at Engine 21/Ladder 6 Firehouse on Jefferson Avenue both Saturday and Sunday

Town of Tonawanda

  • Hoover Elementary and middle schools
  • In addition to the warming center, there will also be refuge centers available at Sheridan Park (738 Sheridan Dr.), Brighton (50 Jamaica Rd.), and Kenilworth (84 Hawthorne Ave.) volunteer fire halls.

City of Tonawanda

  • First Methodist Church, 207 Grove Street
