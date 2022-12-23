Watch Now
Several major highways now open in Western New York

Posted at 2:03 PM, Dec 23, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to officials, several major highways in Western New York reopened Tuesday morning.

As of noon Tuesday the closures that remain in place are:

  • I-190 from I-90 to I-290
  • Route 33
  • Route 198
  • Route 5

Officials say no City of Buffalo exits on the I-190 are open. A driving ban remains in place in the City of Buffalo. The remainder of Erie County is under a ravel advisory.

The New York State Thruway has since reopened although officials say it may take some time to lift all barriers. The I-290, I-990, and Routes 400 and 219 have also reopened.

