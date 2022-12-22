Hoover Beach neighborhood to be evacuated at 8 p.m. Thursday

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to Hamburg Town Supervisor Randy Hoak, there will be a mandatory evacuation of the Hoover Beach neighborhood at 8 p.m. Thursday.
Hoak tells 7 News the evacuation is due to the high winds and waves that are expected.
In November 2020, more than 40 homes in the neighborhood were damaged in a wind storm with some losing walls and windows.
Another storm occurred in December 2021 that caused damage to some of those same homes.
On Wednesday night, 7 News caught up with Hank Kleinfelder who has lived in the neighborhood for four years and he said he knows the impact of these storms all too well.