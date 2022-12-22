Hoover Beach neighborhood to be evacuated at 8 p.m. Thursday

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to Hamburg Town Supervisor Randy Hoak, there will be a mandatory evacuation of the Hoover Beach neighborhood at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Hoak tells 7 News the evacuation is due to the high winds and waves that are expected.

In November 2020, more than 40 homes in the neighborhood were damaged in a wind storm with some losing walls and windows.

Another storm occurred in December 2021 that caused damage to some of those same homes.

On Wednesday night, 7 News caught up with Hank Kleinfelder who has lived in the neighborhood for four years and he said he knows the impact of these storms all too well.

You can find the latest storm updates here.