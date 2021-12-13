Hoover Beach homes destroyed once again

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some homeowners along Hoover Beach in Hamburg have had enough.

Linda Carr has lived on Mid Shore for nearly 30 years. Last year, we interviewed her live on Facebook after brutal wind and waves tore through her home.

This year, after more than $100,000 in rehab progress, it's happened again.

“The stronger I build, Mother Nature is stronger,” said Linda Carr.

Monday, we caught up with Carr who was once again assessing the damage done to her home.

“The lake is different. The last three years, we’ve had a storm every year, and I’ve had this house 28 years and it’s never been like this before,” she said.

She says she’s been living in an apartment since last year’s storm as she tried to rebuild—but now it may not be worth it.

“A year ago when this happened, I was definitely going to rebuild, but when this storm happened Saturday I said—I can’t. The lake it too volatile. I just can’t do it.”

Hamburg Emergency Crews were able to evacuate two homes during Saturday's storm, getting four adults and pets to safety.

Carr says at this point she will try to rehab what she can and sell the home, or knock it down and sell the lot.

"I'm tired," she said. "It's a lot."