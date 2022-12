NEW YORK (WKBW) — The New York State Thruway Authority has announced a commercial vehicle ban will be in place for a portion of the thruway in Western New York beginning Friday at 6 a.m. due to forecasted high winds and snow.

The Thruway Authority says commercial vehicles will be banned on the I-90 from exit 46 (Henrietta) to the PA line and on the I-190.

You can find more information here.