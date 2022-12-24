Diocese of Buffalo urges churches to hold Christmas masses remotely, asks parishioners to follow travel bans

The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo is asking parishioners to follow travel bans in their communities this Christmas weekend.
Bishop Michael Fisher, head of the diocese, issued a statement Saturday morning, asking parishes who are able to livestream Christmas masses to do so, rather than holding masses in person.
Much of the area represented by the Diocese of Buffalo is under a travel ban due to intense blizzard conditions. A blizzard warning remains in effect into Sunday.
Below is the full statement from Bishop Fisher:
Many areas of Western New York are facing heavy snowfalls and drifting along with extremely high winds, bitter wind chills, and power outages. These are dangerous and life-threatening conditions. Please respect the travel bans in our communities. Although it is Christmas, in these dangerous conditions, no one should put themselves or others at risk.
This Christmas, I have asked those parishes who have livestream capabilities to livestream their Christmas Masses. Do not attempt to attend Masses in person. Use the livestream technology to spiritually connect with others in prayer as we celebrate the birth of Christ. Also, please check on neighbors who may be in need.
I wish all a Blessed and Safe Christmas, especially our first responders, utility workers, hospital workers, and all those serving our communities during this historic storm.