Diocese of Buffalo urges churches to hold Christmas masses remotely, asks parishioners to follow travel bans

The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo is asking parishioners to follow travel bans in their communities this Christmas weekend.

Bishop Michael Fisher, head of the diocese, issued a statement Saturday morning, asking parishes who are able to livestream Christmas masses to do so, rather than holding masses in person.

Much of the area represented by the Diocese of Buffalo is under a travel ban due to intense blizzard conditions. A blizzard warning remains in effect into Sunday.

Below is the full statement from Bishop Fisher: