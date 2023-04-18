Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue to be closed on May 14 'to support the community’s healing'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On May 14, 2022, 10 of our neighbors were killed and three others were injured in a racially motivated mass shooting at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

As we approach one year since the shooting, Tops announced the store will be closed on May 14, 2023 "to support the community’s healing as Western New York remembers the victims, honors the survivors and reflects on Buffalo’s response and recovery in the aftermath of last year’s horrible acts of violence, racism and domestic terrorism."

According to Tops, it will provide a free bus service from the parking lot of the Jefferson Avenue store to its Elmwood Avenue store every hour on the hour, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the day of the closure so the community still has access to food and household essentials.

The store will reopen on May 15 at 7 a.m.

“One year later, our hearts still ache for the victims, survivors, their families and our community, and we reflect with gratitude for everyone who responded to this hateful, racist attack with abundant love for our neighbors. Our collective healing is helped by the way people in Western New York came together and the way we continue to show up for each other. We are inspired by the ongoing resiliency of our associates, who have helped us carry forward the mission we’ve maintained since first opening this store: serving the needs of our community. As we remember the lives lost and altered on that day, we deepen our resolve to support and uplift the Jefferson Avenue community.” - John Persons, President of Tops Markets

Tops also announced it plans on installing a permanent memorial on the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Landon Street later this year. According to Tops, the design process was led by a local firm and shaped by input and guidance from a committee that includes community members, survivors, and family members of the victims and company associates.

The memorial Tops plans on installing is in addition to the memorial planned by the May 14 Memorial Commission. The commission, which now consists of 11 members, will develop and advise a plan to build a physical memorial in East Buffalo to memorialize the life and legacy of the victims.

Tops said the City of Buffalo and other community partners plan to have several community events from May 12 to May 14 to honor the lives lost and impacted by the shooting.

The gunman has been sentenced to life without parole on the state charges he faced. He also faces 27 counts in a federal case, which includes hate crime and firearm charges. In February he agreed to be transferred into the temporary custody of U.S. Marshals until the federal 27-count indictment is concluded. He was transferred to the Livingston County Jail after appearing in federal court in Buffalo for a status conference.

As Western New York mourns with the families who lost loved ones, 7 News wishes to honor their memory.



You can watch the Buffalo Strong special in remembrance of the victims here.