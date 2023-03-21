Additional members appointed to May 14 Memorial Commission

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced five additional members have been appointed to the May 14 Memorial Commission.

The five additional members that have been appointed are:

Julia Bottoms, Visual Artist, Buffalo AKG Art Museum

Fragrance Harris Stanfield, Assistant Customer Service Manager, Tops Friendly Markets

Zeneta Everhart, Director of Diversity and Inclusion for New York State Senator Tim Kennedy

Steven A. Carmina, President, Carmina Wood Morris

Tiffany Gaines, Curatorial and Digital Content Associate, Burchfield Penney Art Center

The commission was established in October 2022 in response to the mass shooting at the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue. 10 people were killed and three others were injured. As Western New York mourns with the families who lost loved ones, 7 News wishes to honor their memory. You can learn more about each of the victims here.

The commission, which now consists of 11 members, will develop and advise a plan to build a physical memorial in East Buffalo to memorialize the life and legacy of the victims. The state and city also announced the intention to make financial commitments to the project and explore securing additional private contributions.

When the commission was established, Buffalo NAACP President Reverend Mark E. Blue was named as Chair and five initial members were appointed:

Diane Colgan, Senior Vice President Tops Friendly Markets

Jonathan Dandes, Buffalo Niagara Partnership

Dr. Norm Lewin, Buffalo Arts Commission

Larry Stitts, Jefferson Ave Business owner

Garnell Whitfield, Former Buffalo City Fire Commissioner

The commission will focus on the following topics: