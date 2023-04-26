Leading The Charge Draft Special: Countdown to the 2023 NFL Draft with 7 ABC on Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills will look to improve the team during the 2023 NFL Draft which begins on Thursday at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo.

The Bills currently have the following draft picks:



Round 1 — 27th overall

Round 2 — 59th overall

Round 3 — 91st overall

Round 4 — 130th overall

Round 5 — 137th overall

Round 6 — 205th overall

The first round of the draft is on Thursday, rounds two and three are on Friday, and rounds four through seven are on Saturday.

