NFL Draft Prospect Profile: USC's Jordan Addison

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Over the course of two seasons playing for both the University of Pittsburgh and USC, Jordan Addison has 159 catches for 2,468 yards.

His impressive stats earned him the Biletnikoff Award in 2021, which goes to the best receiver in College football.

So, the confidence in Addison is well backed up.

"I know I'm the best Wide Receiver in this year's draft," said Jordan Addison.

Transferring schools didn't slow down the Junior from accumulating 25 touchdowns between the two coaching staffs.

"I can come into a new system and perform really well early. I can play any position on the field. I can run any route."

The versatility has the wideout atop many mock drafts, peaking a lot of interest from several NFL teams, including the Bills.

"I had a formal with the Bills. I feel like that went great. I feel like I crushed it."

Addison has no preference for where he lands; however, there has also been favorable admiration toward Stefon Diggs.

"I power my game after Calvin Ridley and Stefon Diggs. What I take from them is route running and being able to create separation."