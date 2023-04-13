2023 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Syracuse offensive tackle Matthew Bergeron

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Offensive tackle Matthew Bergeron played his college ball just a couple hours down I-90 East at Syracuse University. So a move here to Western New York, would not be much of an adjustment.

His preferred position is left tackle. But Bergeron has the size and skill to be plugged in wherever needed.

“One thing about me, one thing about my body is I can play tackle, guard, right tackle. I’m small enough to snap. I’m smart enough to play center," Bergeron told reporters at SU's pro day.

At 6’5” and 318 pounds, Bergeron is consistently ranked among the top-10 in this draft class’s tackle rankings. Most mock drafts have him as a second-round draft pick.

But his metrics and skills fit what most NFL teams need in the trenches. But here in Buffalo, where culture and locker room presence is vital. Bergeron sees himself as a natural fit in that category.

“I feel like I’m a guy people want in their locker room. I feel that I’m a natural leader. And I feel like that’s a good mix," he adds. "Good athlete and a good person is something teams want in their locker room.”

Bergeron also represents a very small community of Canadian-born players making their way to the NFL. Like Bills defensive tackle Eli Ankou. His Quebec roots are a driving force in his pursuit of a NFL career.

“There’s not a lot of professional athletes coming out of Quebec. Being able to give back and pave the way for the younger generation coming out of Quebec and showing them it's possible. It might be lost somewhere in the middle of the woods in Quebec but you can make it happen if you stick to your dreams," he said.