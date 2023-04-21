2023 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Arkansas’ Drew Sanders

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drew Sanders is proof hard work pays off. The middle linebacker who started off at Alabama found a way to stand out at the University of Arkansas in a solo season.

“He was tied in the SEC for the number one with sacks with ten,” said THV11 sports reporter, Cierra Clark. “It was just kind of fun to see him blossom as a player. He’s what you wanted out of the transfer portal.”

The Junior earned more playing time with the Crimson Tide his sophomore year but competing against three All-SEC linebackers would limit his playing time.

Sanders left Alabama on good terms and had himself a breakout year earning him a long list of honors will with the Razorbacks.

“Experience playing the stock position middle linebacker help me,” said Drew Sanders. You know it was a very valuable time here. I’m thankful for all the experience that I got here.”

Sanders looks to elevate his game once more, looking to find his new team in the NFL.

Sanders was able to make a good impression at the NFL Combine but wasn’t able to do all the on-field workouts because of a hamstring injury. So, Arkansas pro day was important in his preparation.

“I thought that was pretty important my drop capabilities and show I can move a little bit in space.”

The speed and size of Sanders have placed him on several Buffalo Bills mock drafts knowing the void of Tremaine Edmunds.

“He wasn’t a team captain on Arkansas, but he was still a guy everyone looked up to just because of his work ethic. Coach Pittman always talked about how hard he worked," said Clark.